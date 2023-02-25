PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a home in Franklin County during the early morning hours on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to a post from the Franklin Fire Company, the call came in around 5:19 a.m. for a house fire in the 3700 Block of Mercersburg Road in Peters Township, Franklin County.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire and also saw that all occupants were outside the home. Strong winds, as well as the advanced fire, caused the home to quickly be engulfed in flames.

Crews were on the scene for four hours to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported due to the fire.