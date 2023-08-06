MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters in York County were on the scene of a rowhome fire that took place on Sunday, Aug. 6.

According to York Area United Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Daniel Hoff, the fire took place in the 3400 block of North George Street. Fire units and mutual aid units were still at the scene as of 12:50 p.m.

The department says that North George Street remains closed and that there are no injuries as a result of the fire. Hoff stated that the investigation into the fire is underway.

Hoff stated that 3 families have been displaced. The American Red Cross is on the scene to help assist those residents, according to the fire department.