LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and woman were arrested after a drug bust Thursday morning in Lancaster.

According to Lancaster City Police, officers conducted a search warrant on the 500 block of Juniata Street.

During the search, Lancaster police say they found approximately 25.5g of cocaine, three loaded firearms, suboxone sleeves, marijuana edibles/gummies, packaging material, and $1,160 in cash.

Police say one of the firearms, a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun, was found to be stolen out of Manheim Township.

Police say Marcus Beckham was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine), Criminal Conspiracy, Person not to Possess a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property (handgun), Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Tyree Smith-Parker was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine), Criminal Conspiracy, Receiving Stolen Property (handgun), Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.