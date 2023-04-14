LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and woman were arrested after a drug bust Thursday morning in Lancaster.
According to Lancaster City Police, officers conducted a search warrant on the 500 block of Juniata Street.
During the search, Lancaster police say they found approximately 25.5g of cocaine, three loaded firearms, suboxone sleeves, marijuana edibles/gummies, packaging material, and $1,160 in cash.
Police say one of the firearms, a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun, was found to be stolen out of Manheim Township.
Police say Marcus Beckham was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine), Criminal Conspiracy, Person not to Possess a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property (handgun), Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Tyree Smith-Parker was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine), Criminal Conspiracy, Receiving Stolen Property (handgun), Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.