CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, a man and a woman have been charged after allegedly assaulting an infant.

Police responded to the 100 block of Erford Road in Camp Hill on Dec. 19, 2022, at around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, according to a police report.

Police say the infant victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center with “significant injuries.”

Police say Emory Barton, 45, and Shiana Barton, 29, of Camp Hill are now both being charged with aggravated assault of a victim less than 6 and a defendant 18 or older, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children (parent/guardian/other commits offense).

Emory and Shiana Barton were arrested on April 27, 2023, according to police. Court documents show that both Emory and Shiana are being held on $100,000 bail each.