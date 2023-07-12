YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were arrested in York County on July 11 after the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on June 29, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say the 16-year-old victim attended a cookout with her mother at the residence of 38-year-old Ryan Peters and his roommate 25-year-old Jadzia Martin.

According to police, the victim’s mother went inside the residence with Martin, leaving the victim alone with Peters outside. At this point, police say Peters gave the girl alcohol until she became intoxicated and then assaulted her. Police say he also took naked photos of the girl on his cell phone.

Troop J, York Criminal Investigation Unit, took over the investigation after being notified of the reported assault.

According to police, a check on Peters found that he was registered with Megan’s Law since 2007 and in 2009 he was charged and convicted of statutory sexual assault and failure to comply as a registered sex offender.

Pennsylvania State Police say numerous external storage devices, computers, and surveillance devices were seized during a search, including an SD card that contained a recording from June 29.

According to police, the recording was a conversation between Peters and Martin in which police say Martin can be heard asking Peters if he had had sexual intercourse with the victim and admitting to running interference with the victim’s mother, allowing Peters to be alone with the victim.

Police say Peters can then be heard admitting to having oral sex with the victim.

Police say they also found further audio/video surveillance in which they say Peters and Martin discuss the incident and develop an alibi.

On July 11, police say the York Criminal Investigation Unit applied for another search warrant to search Martin’s cell phone. After it was approved, police say they found a conversation between Martin and Peters discussing the victims coming to the residence and wanting to set up a camera in the bathroom.

According to police, the two were taken into custody by the York Criminal Investigation Unit and arraigned on July 11.

Peters was charged with sexual assault, indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors (relating to sexual offenses), corruption of minors (relating to alcohol consumption), and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

His bail was set at $150,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 8.

Martin was charged with conspiracy to commit sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Her bail was set to $10,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.