YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men were arrested in connection to multiple convenience store and small business burglaries in York City reported over multiple months.

York City Police say surveillance video and other evidence showed two suspects stealing a car and burglarizing multiple businesses in a night. These crime sprees occurred several times a week during the overnight hours.

The burglaries were reported from late August until November, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage, as well as the loss of cash and merchandise.

York Police say with assistance from surrounding agencies, Jelani Gassama and Joseph Lugo-Nazario, both 19 from York, were arrested and charged in connection to the burglary spree.

Police say Gassama was arrested on unrelated charges in October and charged with 21 counts of burglary, as well as other theft and conspiracy charges.

Lugo-Nazario was arrested on Nov. 8 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged with 31 counts of burglary and five counts of theft involving vehicles.

Gassama and Lugo-Nazario are being held in the York County Prison without bail.

Police are continuing to work on identifying and locating a third suspect.