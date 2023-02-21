MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, a man was beaten during a robbery in Manchester Township on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Police say the male victim was leaving a Sheetz in Conewago Township when an old acquaintance, 20-year-old Jace Warfield, asked if he wanted to drive around and hang out.

The victim, who was walking home at the time, accepted Warfield’s offer and got into the car.

Warfield was with 21-year-old Jerrell Muraba, who the victim did not know, in his grey 2016 Nissan Sentra, according to police.

Police say the three men ended up in a parking lot behind a Sleep Inn in Manchester Township when Muraba allegedly told the victim to get out of the car so he could look for a lost item. Once the victim got out of the car, Muraba allegedly started punching the victim in the face.

A police report alleged Warfield cheered while Muraba allegedly kicked the victim while he was on the ground.

The victim reported that his phone and wallet were stolen after the alleged assault.

Police reviewed security footage from several cameras and confirmed that Warfield and Muraba were with the victim on the night of the alleged robbery.

Warfield and Maraba were arrested and allegedly found to be in possession of credit cards and debit cards belonging to the victim, police say.

The two suspects were taken to the York County Booking Center, where they were both charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, and simple assault.

Warfield’s bail was set at $100,000. Maraba’s bail was set at $250,000.

Anyone with information regarding this alleged robbery is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or emailing tips@nycrpd.org.