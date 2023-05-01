WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are in custody in connection to a bank robbery in York County on Friday, April 28.

According to West York Borough Police, officers were called to the M&T Bank, located on the 1400 block of West Market Street. Police say a woman, who was later identified as Jessica Soder, allegedly entered the bank with a note demanding money.

Police then say they quickly found Tarvris Duncan, who they alleged was with Soder before and immediately after the robbery. Police then say Duncan was allegedly found with the stolen money, as well as the demand note.

Soder was taken into custody with assistance from York City Police.

Duncan and Soder were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.