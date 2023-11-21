CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Two people were charged after thousands of dollars worth of playing cards were stolen from vehicles in the Chambersburg Hospital parking lot.

Amy Lynch, 45, and Billy Treadway, 37, both of McConnellsburg, are accused of stealing more than $8,000 worth of items from the vehicles on Nov. 19, according to the charges filed by Chambersburg Police.

Police say the items taken include a laptop worth $2,500 and between $7-8,000 worth of Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Cards. Parking lot security footage caught the thefts and a suspect vehicle, which police say led them to a home in McConnellsburg.

The pair face three felony theft charges each of theft by unlawful taking, according to court documents. They are both locked up in Franklin Couty Jail unable to post their bail which was set at $25,000 for each of them.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.