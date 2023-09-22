CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Lower Allen Township Police, two men were arrested after a chase in Cumberland County on September 19.

Police say Malik Culver and Alfonso Woods, both of Indiana, were apprehended after officers were told the two were allegedly “committing active forgeries” and committing crimes in other states.

Police were told to look for a black 2018 BMW sedan with a Texas registration, and say the men were “hitting various Rite Aids and CVS in Cumberland County.”

The vehicle was located at a CVS parking lot where the police were already stationed. Police say the men fled in the vehicle after officers attempted to contact them.

The vehicle crashed near the exit at Reeser Summit after a four-mile pursuit. After crashing, the two men fled on foot while officers pursued them. Police say that the men were then apprehended in the woods nearby

The driver, Culver, and passenger, Woods were transported to CCP and are charged with evading arrest or detention on foot. Woods was also charged with conspiracy to flee officers.

Culver is facing additional charges including possession of an access device knowing it was counterfeit/altered, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and theft by deception.

Bail for both men was set at $100,000.