WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are facing charges after a dog was found dead inside a caged area in Dauphin County.

State Police in Lykens say on March 21, 2023, Troopers responded to a report of a deceased dog at a Williams Township residence.

The dog was recovered and transported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture lab in Harrisburg for additional testing. Troopers say testing found the dog’s death was caused by neglect.

On Nov. 3, Theodore Ferrara, 41, and Lacy Ferrara, 36, of Tower City were taken into custody and each charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death.

Bail for both was set at $2,500 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.