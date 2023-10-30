DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Over a dozen stolen, loaded firearms along with brass knuckles and drugs were found by police at a Harrisburg home where several children were staying.

According to the charges filed by State Police, a search warrant was executed on Friday, Oct. 27 just before 6:30 a.m. at the home of Felecia Grooms, 32, and Frederick Guider, 40, who both were suspects in a drug investigation.

As a result of the search warrant, there were 23 stolen firearms along with drugs and packaging material, the criminal complaint states. Brass knuckles along with a sawed-off shotgun were also found during the search.

“The quantity of narcotics and related packaging material found in the home is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics,” State Police said in the criminal complaint.

There were three children home during the search warrant who, the criminal complaint states, had access to loaded firearms.

Guider faces a total of 38 charges that include 22 counts of prohibited possession of firearms, four counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, a count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and a count of alter/obliterate mark of identification. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of making repairs/sells/ ect—any offensive weapon, and in a controlled substance of a person not regulated.

Grooms faces numerous charges including seven felony counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, and a count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. She also faces two misdemeanor counts of making repairs/sells/etc—any offensive weapon, and in a controlled substance of a person not regulated.

The duo is currently locked up in Dauphin County Prison as Groom’s bail is set at $100,000 but Guider’s bail was denied with court records citing the reason being “a threat to society.”

A preliminary hearing for them is scheduled for Nov. 9.