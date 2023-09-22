HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2016 Harrisburg homicide, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

On March 10, 2016, police were called to the 2400 block of Mercer Street after officers said they got a report of a man struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

Police say the investigation continued and was ongoing until the arrests made this month.

Khalid Carter, 29, and Leroy Gonzalez, 28, both of Harrisburg, face charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit murder of the first degree, criminal attempted murder of the first degree, and a firearm violation, according to online court documents.

Both are currently locked up in Dauphin County Prison with each of their bail denied, court documents show.

The duo has a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for Oct. 5