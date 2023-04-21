NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after police investigated an armed robbery in New Cumberland early Friday morning.

According to New Cumberland Borough Police, officers responded to 16th Street around 1;27 a.m. for an armed robbery.

Police say the victim reported two men with handguns took property including a Honda Civic and an iPhone.

Police say two suspects, identified as Jaylen Goldsmith and Zemoy Reid, were apprehended by York City Police within an hour of the robbery. Police say two loaded firearms and several pieces of property owned by the victim were recovered.

Goldsmith and Reid are facing more than a dozen charges each including robbery, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, and firearm charges. Both are being held in the Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 bail.

New Cumberland Police were assisted in this investigation by West Shore Regional Police, York City Police and the Cumberland County Forensic Laboratory.