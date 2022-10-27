READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after a homicide investigation in Berks County.

According to Reading Police, Andre Davis and Michael Williams were charged in connection to the shooting death of Bruce Sellers on September 11, 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Davis was arrested on October 20 and charged with first degree murder and related charges. Court records show additional charges including burglary, second and third degree murder, burglary, and conspiracy.

Davis is being held in the Berks County Prison without bail.

On, Thursday, October 27, Williams was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service Task Force. Williams is facing charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, and conspiracy to trespass.

Williams is awaiting arraignment at the Berks County Central Processing Center.