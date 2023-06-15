HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Two people are in custody and two others are at-large after a stabbing in Harrisburg that left a man in critical condition.

Dale Dean Jr., 37, of Mechanicsburg, and Salik Peterson, 40, of Johnstown, were both charged with attempted homicide after a man was stabbed on Monday, May 29, according to court records.

Police responded to the area of South 13th Street and Cloverly Road for a report of a stabbing and made contact with a man who had multiple stab wounds. He was then rushed to the hospital for treatment, police said.

An investigation revealed that there were four suspects, police said, and two of them stole the man’s vehicle after the stabbing. Dean Jr. and Peterson were identified as two of the four actors by police.

Dean Jr. and Peterson also face felony charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Peterson was also charged with aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, and a misdemeanor charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence, according to online court documents.

Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 27.

An investigation into the stabbing is currently ongoing and police are looking for two other unnamed suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-558-6900.