GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have died after a crash occurred in Franklin County during the evening hours of Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened as a vehicle was traveling west on Lincoln Way East in Green Township at around 8:01 p.m. While traveling west, police say the vehicle traveled through the center turn lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

The report states that the Franklin County Coroner pronounced the driver of the first vehicle dead at the scene. A passenger of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at Chambersburg Hospital.

The report says that passengers in both vehicles sustained suspected serious injuries, as well as the driver of the second vehicle.

PSP Chambersburg was assisted on the scene by the Fayetteville Fire Department, Fayetteville EMS, West Shore EMS, and Mont Alto EMS. Franklin County Coroner also assisted on the scene