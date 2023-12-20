ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a State Police chase in Franklin County ended with a vehicle driving into a body of water in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 20.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to the 9000 block of Lindale Avenue in Antrim Township at around 12:52 a.m. for a report of two males getting into vehicles and possible thefts.

Police say the two males then fled the scene in a green Jeep SUV.

Police say they then canvassed the area, spotted the vehicle traveling on Oellig Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. That’s when Troopers say the vehicle fled again, starting a police chase.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle, police say the vehicle then drove off the roadway through multiple farm fields at a high rate of speed. Police say the vehicle then drove over a steep embankment and came to rest in a body of water.

The two males were later found dead in the vehicle.

Due to dangerous conditions, EMS, local fire department and water rescue units were called to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.