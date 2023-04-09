YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are dead in York County after officials say a man shot his wife before taking his own life.

York County Coroner’s office was dispatched to reports of a shooting with two fatalities on Sunrise Ave. on Saturday, April 8.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An investigation would be conducted by the Hellam Township Police and County Forensics office.

According to police it was determined that the 85-year-old male shot his 81-year-old wife inside the residence before taking his own life outside of the residence.

The York County Coroner pronounced both victims dead on scene.