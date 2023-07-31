LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Two people are facing charges after a search by law enforcement officials discovered numerous drugs at a Lebanon County residence.

Brittany Reinhart, 28, and Benjamin Rosado-Salgado, 37, from Annville, are both facing multiple felony drug charges after the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations executed a search at a South Londonderry Township home.

According to court records, 436 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine and more than 63 grams of methamphetamine were found in a bedroom and the kitchen, along with drug packaging materials. More than $7,000 in cash and two handguns were also found.

Rosado-Salgado and Reinhart each face numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges/ Rosado-Salgado also faces a felony firearms charge.

Both posted their cash money bail with Rosado-Salgado’s being $100,000 and Reinart’s set at $50,000. Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug.10.