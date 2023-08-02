SHREWSBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Southern Regional Police Department has charged two individuals in connection with an armed robbery at the Subway on Constitution Avenue on July 13.

According to police, 26-year-old, Carnell Cummings and 28-year-old, Kelly Washington Jr. of Baltimore City have been charged with robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

Police say that both men are currently in Baltimore County Detention Center and are awaiting Maryland charges for robbery and extradition back to Pennsylvania.