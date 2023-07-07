SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been charged after animals were found living in unsanitary and “hoarding” conditions in an illegal Shippensburg kennel.

Susan Kuhn, 55, and Richard Gress III, 54, face over 100 charges each after a total of 40 animals were taken from their home that was filled with feces, trash, and barely any proper food, according to State Police out of Carlisle.

There were 29 dogs and 11 cats, that were found inside the home after State Police executed a search warrant. The home was eventually condemned by the Southampton Township officials and the animals were placed into the custody of Speranza Animal Rescue.

Additional animals were found during a second search and turned over to the Humane Society.

According to medical records, the animals had problems including extractions, respiratory infections, malnourishment, gastrointestinal issues, ear mites, fleas, ticks, and worms.

The two were discovered to be running a business as a fake animal kennel named “RocKKers Rescue.” They were never licensed to operate as one, according to court documents.

A woman reported to troopers in July 2021 that she bought a Toy Poodle from the business and quickly realized health issues when the dog would not eat. After taking the dog to a vet, she discovered that it had severe dental issues, State Police said.

A trooper who went to talk to the duo at their home reported smelling ammonia, urine, and feces while walking up to the door.

The inside of the home was described to be “hoarder in nature,” according to State Police. Through the home’s windows, the trooper could see clutter all over the floor along with pet feces.

It was noted in the charging documents that if anyone is housing 25 or more dogs they need a kennel license.

A dog observed by the trooper was reportedly dirty and the bottom of its paws had feces on it.

In an interview, State Police said Kuhn and Gress allegedly admitted that the animals were kept in poor conditions and that all the animals have been to the vet at least once. State Police interviewed local vets who reported visits between 2018 and 2021.

Kuhn and Gress face 110 charges each, which include four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and four neglect of animals– proper shelter/protection. They also face 35 summary counts of cruelty to animals and another 35 counts of neglect of animals– proper shelter/protection, a count of unlawfully operating a kennel without a license, and 28 counts of failing to license a dog over three months of age.

Kuhn has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 23, while Gress’ has yet to be scheduled.