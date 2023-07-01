UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Upper Allen Police were dispatched on Saturday, July 1 around 5:30 a.m. to check the welfare of the residents of the 800 block of Grantham Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, the officers found a male and female deceased inside the residence.

The Upper Allen Police, Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, and the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Police say the community is not in danger.

The names of the deceased will be released at a later time and date, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by dialing 717-795-2445. Anonymous tips can be submitted at upperallenpolice.com or by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).