FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Midstate institutions are splitting a $1 million dollar donation from philanthropist Robert Kurtz Jr.

The Conococheague Institute and Mercersburg Academy will equally split the donation to go towards creating new experiences for students and building community interest in early American history.

“As our endowment builds, we’ll unlock new avenues of growth and become eligible for additional grant funding opportunities, further enhancing our mission,” Matthew Wedd, Executive Director of Conococheague Institute said. “Planning for the future, we can now look at 5 and 10-year goals, and can’t wait to share the journey with the community. The students who engage in our programs are a huge reason for this donation, as they prove to our donors that history matters to the next generation!”

After a previous donation from Kurtz, the Conococheague Institute introduced a new annual program titled ‘Can You Live 18th Century.’

The program allows 12 high school students to immerse themselves in 18th-century

life in a two-week-long experience at the institute. The program includes both period clothing and technology received the prestigious PA Museums Institutional Achievement award.