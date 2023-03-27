HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police revealed new details about a shooting on Sunday, March 26, that injured two people.

The shooting took place at around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday when two groups of people started firing at each other along North 15th Street, police say.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Two males, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, were shot and are expected to survive.

Police say they recovered one gun and are charging one person with unlawful possession of a firearm.