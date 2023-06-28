DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people received serious injuries after they were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 25 in York County.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, around 11:42 p.m., officers responded to the area of Baker Road and Hadley Drive in Dover Township for a report of a crash that involved a motorcycle.

Police say that a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Baker Road and was approaching Hadley Drive. An SUV traveling eastbound on Hadley Drive was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Hadley Drive and Baker Road.

Officers then say the SUV began to make a left turn onto Baker Road when the crash occurred with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator, a 30-year-old man, and a 13-year-old girl who was the passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. They were transported to York Hospital by ambulance. Police say that the 13-year-old girl was then flown to Hershey Medical Center, where she is in critical but stable condition. The man was treated at York Hospital.

Police say that neither the operator nor the passenger were wearing helmets.

The 29-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call or email the NYCRPD tip line at 717.467.TELL(8355) or tips@nycrpd.org