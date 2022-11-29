MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Lisburn Road when the driver lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.

The coroner’s office says Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle Barracks.