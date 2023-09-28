FERMANAGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were killed Thursday morning after a crash in Juniata County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, at 6:31 a.m. a vehicle lost control on US 322 westbound. The vehicle crashed into the median, rolled over, and came to a final rest facing west in the eastbound lane.

State Police say the two people inside the vehicle, a 32-year-old New York man and a 31-year-old Connecticut female, were ejected from the vehicle and were not wearing safety equipment.

One of the two was struck by a second vehicle and both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two passengers inside the first vehicle were also treated for minor injuries and the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.