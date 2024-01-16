LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two local police departments in Lebanon County are gearing up to merge this spring.

The Annville Township Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday saying they’re on track to merge with the Palmyra Borough Police Department.

According to the Facebook post, the two departments will merge to form a new department called “Western Lebanon County Regional Police Department.”

The new department’s anticipated start date is April 1, 2024. It will be stationed at Palmyra Borough Hall and will have a substation in Annville.

According to the Facebook post, the new department will be run by current Palmyra Borough Police Chief Andrew Winters.

“Please do not look at this as a loss of a Police Department but rather as the first step in progress towards giving the residents in Annville and Palmyra a better service.”

“This is something new to Lebanon County and we hope everyone will be just as supportive to the new Department as they were to the old Departments. More information to come as we get closer to the date,” the Annville Police Department wrote in the Facebook post.