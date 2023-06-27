HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Two local people worked together to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in cell phones over the course of multiple years, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Parmod Kumar, 40, and Reecha Saini, 36, both of Harrisburg, were charged with conspiring to steal interstate shipments of cell phones from 2018 to 2021, the DOJ said. The pair managed to steal more than $142,000 worth of cell phones.

The duo used at least one employee at a UPS facility in Harrisburg to steal packages that they believed to have cell phones in them. They would then pay the employee for the stolen phones and would arrange to pick them up at a local convenience store, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Five years of imprisonment followed by a term of supervised release and a fine is the maximum penalty that Kumar and Saini face.

Homeland Security investigated the thefts along with Swatara Township Police Department, the DOJ said.