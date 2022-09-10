UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township.

According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.

Arrest warrants were issued for 18-year-olds Mahamed Abdulwahab and Sharif Abdulwahab, both of Mechanicsburg. Sharif Abdulwahab was taken into custody on Sunday, Aug. 21. Mahamed Abdulwahab surrendered to police on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

There was also a 16-year-old that was arrested in connection with this robbery and charges against the teenager will be handled through the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Office.

Charges of robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking have been filed against all involved.