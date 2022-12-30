MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Mifflin County men have been charged with criminal homicide in connection to the Dec. 16, 2022, death of 25-year-old Paige Nikole.

The investigation is classified as a criminal homicide, according to a police report.

Nikole suffered gunshot wounds that lead to her death, police say.

A police report claims that 44-year-old Michael Jason Kennedy of Yeagertown, Pennsylvania was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other similar charges; Police received an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Trevor Alan Middaugh of Lewistown, Pennsylvania on Dec. 29, 2022, for the same charges.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Anyone with information regarding Middaugh’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown at 717-320-1010.