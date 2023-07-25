CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two new positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples have been found in Cumberland County, setting the case count to four this year.

The findings were announced by the county on Thursday afternoon after receiving word from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Cumberland County says the two new cases were collected in Lemoyne Borough and East Pennsboro Township.

While West Nile Virus is not spread from person to person, it can be transmitted by mosquitos, who feed on infected birds.

Cumberland County says residents can prevent the spread of West Nile Virus by using repellants, wearing long clothing, preventing mosquitos from entering their homes, and dumping/preventing stagnant water.