ADAMS AND YORK COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — TrueNorth Wellness Services and WellSpan Behavior Health have announced that there will be two new numbers for crisis hotlines in both Adams and York Counties.

According to the organizations, effective on April 1, WellSpan Crisis Services will become the primary provider of crisis services for Adams and York Counties. This includes by telephone, mobile, or walk-ins.

They have also announced that previous telephone phone crisis lines, which were staffed by TrueNorth Wellness Services, will no longer be operational after March 31.

The two new phone numbers are 717 851-5320 or 800-6732496.

WellSpan’s crisis support services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. You can also dial the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.