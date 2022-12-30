MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc.

B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.

According to a brief message that pops up on H.L. Wiker’s website, the excavating company out of Lancaster is now directing all its customers to B.R. Kreider & Sons, as well as thanking its customers for all their business over the years.

Pop-up message from H.L. Wiker, Inc.’s website

According to B.R. Kreider & Son, this acquisition will now open the door for the excavating company to better serve its customers in south-central and eastern Pa., Delaware, and Maryland.

“We were really impressed with H.L. Wiker’s expertise in the site construction market and the name they have built. The reputation, experience and strength of their team to help us better serve clients was key to the decision,” President of B.R. Kreider & Son Brent Kreider said.

The official acquisition of H.L. Wiker occurred back on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. According to the company, as part of the acquisition, B.R. Kreider & Son acquired a select list of equipment from H.L. Wiker, as well as a number of their remaining projects.

B.R. Kreider & Son, Inc. currently employs more than 245 people, according to the company.