HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Relief may be on the way for 40,000 retired public workers in Pennsylvania with the introduction of two bills that would give retired educators and support professionals their first cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than two decades.

The two bills, HB 1415 and 1416, were introduced in the state House of Representatives earlier this week.

The bills seek to provide and establish recurring COLAs for retirees on the state’s two public pension systems, who retired prior to the pension enhancements from Act 9 in 2001. The two public pension systems are: The State Employee Retirement System (SERS) and The Public School Employee Retirement System (PSERS).

According to the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), pre-Act 9 retirees are 84 years old on average and their pensions are less than $20,000 a year. The association says this means that the buying power for these retirees has declined by 40% over the past two decades.

“With each passing year, it gets harder and harder for these retired educators and support professionals to make ends meet,” the association’s president Rich Askey said. “A long overdue cost-of-living adjustment will ensure that a generation of dedicated people who spent their careers in Pennsylvania’s schools are able to pay their bills and put food on the table.”

These systems have not seen COLAs since the passage of Act 9. Before then, the General Assembly had passed cost of living legislation for retired public workers every 4 to 5 years since 1968, according to the association.

Both bills, which were cosponsored by Reps. Dan Deasy, D-Allegheny, and Steve Malagari, D-Montgomery, were referred to the State Government Committee on June 14.