CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.

The Dodge’s driver, a 63-year-old man from East Earl, Pennsylvania, died at the scene, according to police.

The Jeep’s driver, a 49-year-old man from Wilmington, Deleware, was transported by EMS to a hospital, where he also died from injuries sustained in the crash, PSP reported.

Caenarvon Township Fire Department, New Holland EMS, Tower Direct EMS, and Schaffer’s Automotive LLC assisted State Police during the incident.