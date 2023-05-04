STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were killed after a crash involving a box truck in Steelton on Wednesday.

According to Steelton Police, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to a crash on S. Front Street and Route 230 involving the box truck and a passenger vehicle.

Police say the driver was declared deceased at the scene and one passenger was declared deceased at the hospital. Another passenger was taken to a local hospital.

Steelton Police, along with the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team, are investigating the accident. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 717-939-9841.