YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were found shot in York City on Friday morning.

According to the York City Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of W. Philadelphia Street around 10:20 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found a 44-year-old female and a 24-year-old male each with a gunshot wound.

The two victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not describe the conditions of either victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police by emailing Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or call either the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.