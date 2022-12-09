YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to York City Police, a man, woman, and a three-year-old child were shot on Friday, Dec. 9, at around 4:30 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, per a police report.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found a 23-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, and a three-year-old child who all had injuries from the shooting.

The conditions and names of the victims are currently unknown.

The York City Police Department did not comment on the shooting.