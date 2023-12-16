SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a house fire where two people needed to be rescued during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 16.

According to West End Fire and Rescue, the fire occurred at 12: 40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Limekiln Road in Southhampton Township, Franklin County.

The Fire and Rescue also stated that three firefighters and a neighbor were able to locate and remove two occupants from the home. Both were treated and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Crews were on the scene of the fire for around four hours.

The house has been deemed a total loss and a preliminary indication is that two pets were lost in the fire.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time.