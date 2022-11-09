HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website.

Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different vendors — all of which are locally owned small businesses, according to the website.

The market’s wide selection, which is provided by local Pennsylvania butchers, bakers, farmers, and more, includes options such as:

deli-meats

bakery items

produce

bulk nuts

dairy products

fresh juice

pet treats

The new Fresh Market “garden level” vendors will be open every Thursday to Saturday from 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The market’s operating hours are Thursday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the website.

It should be noted that select vendors may offer additional hours on Wednesdays; for more information, you can visit the website’s vendor directory.

Fresh Market is located at 121 Towne Square Drive, right next to the brand new University of Pittsburg Medical Center (UPMC) Outpatient Care center off of W. Chocolate Avenue on Route 422.