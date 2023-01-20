MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school.

Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Police allege that the two teens spoke about posting the threats while sharing ideas in an online chat. Police also say the teens allegedly used another student’s name to post the threats.

The Mount Joy Borough Police Department is investigating the situation and did not identify the two teens or the school.