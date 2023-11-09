SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two people they say are on a retail theft spree involving thousands of dollars in merchandise.
Silver Spring Township Police say a man and woman have been involved in multiple high-value thefts at Kohl’s in the last 30 days.
The suspects are accused of stealing from seven Kohl’s stores in a 150-mile radius.
So far, police say the merchandise stolen exceeds $36,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-697-0607 ext. 2014.