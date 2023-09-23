PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men are wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after an apparent distraction scam at a Juniata County business.

State Police say on Sept. 21 around 10:40 a.m. two men entered the Family Dollar in Port Royal. The men asked a cashier for $500 to be placed on an Apple gift card and $450 on a GameStop gift card.

State Police say one of the men placed a debit card near the chip reader, but never fully inserted it into the machine.

One of the men was able to distract the cashier while the other reached over the counter and made the transaction appear as if it had gone through.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 717-320-1010.