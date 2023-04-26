LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women who were hired as cleaners have been charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of jewelry and other items from homes in the Midstate, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

Police say Alecia N. Elgabry, 33, and Brianna M. Neal, 32, were hired by an elderly woman to clean her home when $5,500 worth of jewelry was taken from her bedroom dresser.

After investigating, police allege that Elgabry and Neal stole the jewelry as well as $5,450 in other items from homes in the area.

Both women are being charged with 18 counts of burglary, 18 counts of theft by unlawful taking, 18 counts of receiving stolen property, and 18 counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.