DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic night Tuesday in Lower Paxton Township for two women.

Pamela Thompson was sworn making her Lower Paxton Townships First African American Supervisor, first Democrat elected in about 20 years and only the third women to have a seat on the board.

“I’m just so humbled and excited to be able to have this opportunity to serve the residents,” said Lower Paxton Township Supervisor Pamela Thompson.

Thompson wants the community to know she will keep the promises she made on the campaign trail.

“I’ll be out holding the mini townhalls,” said Thompson.

Thompson says the board has been welcoming.

“I’m looking forward to working with my republican counter parts, I’ve met most of them one on one for coffee…I believe it’s going to be an exciting learning year,” said Thompson.

Also making history, Robin Lindsey.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lindsey is now the first female to chair the board of supervisors.

“It is so exciting cause I was born and raised here, I have, I’m going to cry, I have not left I’ve been here for 66 and a half years,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey was also the second women in history to be elected to the board of supervisors.