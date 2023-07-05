LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – For years, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center has taken in injured and orphaned red foxes, raising orphaned kits to adulthood, helping injured adults to get back on their feet, and getting them ready to return to the wild.

Then last year, for the first time ever, they took in a pair of gray foxes – babies that they raised to adulthood and released. And this year it’s happened again. A very young gray fox arrived at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center under unusual circumstances, even by wildlife rehabilitation standards.

“A fox was left in a box, on the doorstep of a veterinary clinic,” says Tracie Young, wildlife rehabilitator for Raven Ridge.

The lack of solid information about the fox was concerning; usually, when people bring them animals, they can at least tell the staff where and when it was found, and whether they saw any other animals of the same species in the vicinity. For this little fox, they had nothing.

“We tried to outreach on our Facebook page, to see if there was any additional information about the fox kit, where it came from, did it have any siblings, and we never did hear anything.”

A more immediate worry was the fox’s physical condition. “She was very dehydrated when she came in,” says Tracie. “She was so small that she was actually on formula.”

So why is Raven Ridge suddenly getting gray foxes? Is their population increasing? Are we encroaching more on their habitat? Are they following the lead of their crimson cousins and taking up city life? Are environmental changes forcing them into new habitats? Or is it just a statistical fluke?

“I’m not sure,” says Tracie, but she adds “We do enjoy them. They’re definitely a different kind of fox.”

Different indeed. There’s an old joke that a fox is a cat trapped in a dog’s body. Whoever made that up that one probably had gray foxes in mind.

“These foxes have retractable claws like a cat, so they’re a fox that climbs. And thick forest is the perfect ideal habitat for them,” says Tracie.

The little gray will be at Raven Ridge for a few months yet. “She’s doing well, and she’s acting like a fox, she doesn’t like us, she’s growling, she’s playing, she’s doing everything a fox should.”

She’s also moving on from fox kit formula to a more adult diet. “She’s eating meat. And she’s eating large amounts of meat,” says Tracie. “But she is growing, leaps and bounds, and she’s really starting to eat us out of house and home.”

And when she is ready to be released into the wild?

“We will take this little girl up north, probably in the Poconos area, which would be a more suitable habitat for her.”