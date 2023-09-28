CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachute team will kick off the Army Expo at The U.S. Army War College in mid-October by parachuting into the event.

The event will be held at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center on October 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The Golden Knights will parachute in at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public and will include a fully interactive “Adventure Semi” with eight virtual reality scenarios of the Army in action.

There will also be TV screens at the event showing scenarios in the truck and featuring different career fields that are available in the Army.

The PA National Guard will also be at the event, running a rock-climbing wall to test agility.

Additionally, regional Army units will have displays and demonstrations of current combat vehicles and equipment such as the RAVEN Drone Program.

More than 350 current serving soldiers will be in attendance and living history reenactors will also be on-site each day.

The event will include live Entertainment from the Army Field Band’s country music group, “The Six String Soldiers,” and the 78th Army Band’s rock group, “Checkmate.”

Other features at the event will include an “Army Employment Opportunities” room and an Army futures room featuring wargaming, robots, and interactive engagements with VR, 3D printing, and much more.