WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Today the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is going to award a $3.5 million grant to the Derry Township Municipal Authority, Hershey, Pennsylvania, to boost business and job growth in the region by upgrading the Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant in Londonderry Township.

This project is aimed to help attract new businesses to the region. This has been impacted by the closure of a nuclear energy facility. The EDA grant is going to be matched with $5 million in local funds and is expected to create 1,500 jobs and generate $260 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“President Biden is committed to supporting local efforts to create new opportunity and jobs in communities impacted by nuclear plant closures,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This investment will provide the infrastructure that Londonderry Township needs to attract new businesses that can diversify and grow the regional economy.”

The project is going to be funded under EDA’s Assistance to Nuclear Closure Communities program. The closing of nuclear power plants can lead to sudden job losses and a reduction to the local tax base. EDA has a strong history of working with communities who are facing these structural economic adjustments.

“This investment is huge – 1,500 jobs for central Pennsylvania is going to be pivotal for both local families and the economy,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Piece by piece, job by job, the Biden Administration is building back a stronger nation by giving every American the opportunity to thrive.”